Hyderabad: Tributes paid to Jaipal on second death anniversary

Hyderabad: Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy's second death anniversary was observed on Wednesday as "Remembrance Day". Several leaders from different party lines paid rich floral tributes.

S Lakshmi Reddy, Managing Trustee of S Jaipal Reddy Memorial Foundation, in a press informed that Reddy's family members, politicians from across different party lines, followers paid floral tributes at "Spoorthi Sthal", Reddy's memorial, near Sanjeevaiah Park.

State Congress president A Revanth Reddy, senior leaders K Jana Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Madhu Yashki, Shabbir Ali, TRS leader Gutha Sukhender Reddy and many others paid tributes, recalling fond memories of him and his contribution.

"Jaipal Reddy left an indelible mark, values and ethics on society. Best tributes we can ever pay to the great parliamentarian is to follow those democratic values and ethics," the speakers stated.

"Starting from his college days, Jaipal Reddy remained in State and national politics for a very long time. He left an indelible mark on society. He was a role model politician and had immense faith in democratic form of government. He left good political values and ethics to us," they added.

Starting from early morning Jaipal Reddy's wife Lakshmi Reddy, his two sons, Arvind and Anand Reddy along with other family members visited the memorial and offered floral tributes. Hundreds of his followers and well-wishers paid tributes to the parliamentarian who died in 2019, aged 77.