Hyderabad: TRS leader Nalla Raghuma Reddy New constructed bathrooms at Telangana State Government School

LB Nagar: Senior TRS leader Nalla Raghuma Reddy has constructed bathrooms with his own money for Government High School in Madhav Nagar Colony. MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy inaugurated the bathrooms on Friday.

The MLA thanked Raghuma Reddy for noticing the problem at the school and solving it. Later, the MLA enquired with students and staff about the problems in the school, and called upon donors to adopt schools and provide basic amenities.

Gajjala Madhusudan Reddy, Krishnamachary, Srinivasm Raji Reddy, Sama Surendar Redy, Gopal and others were present.