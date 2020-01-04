Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: TRS leader Nalla Raghuma Reddy New constructed bathrooms at Telangana State Government School

Hyderabad: TRS leader Nalla Raghuma Reddy New constructed bathrooms at Telangana State Government School
Highlights

Senior TRS leader Nalla Raghuma Reddy has constructed bathrooms with his own money for Government High School in Madhav Nagar Colony. MLA Devireddy...

LB Nagar: Senior TRS leader Nalla Raghuma Reddy has constructed bathrooms with his own money for Government High School in Madhav Nagar Colony. MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy inaugurated the bathrooms on Friday.

The MLA thanked Raghuma Reddy for noticing the problem at the school and solving it. Later, the MLA enquired with students and staff about the problems in the school, and called upon donors to adopt schools and provide basic amenities.

Gajjala Madhusudan Reddy, Krishnamachary, Srinivasm Raji Reddy, Sama Surendar Redy, Gopal and others were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
CM KCR directs officials to construct adequate Check Dams3 Jan 2020 4:16 PM GMT

CM KCR directs officials to construct adequate Check Dams

Aarogyasri In AP, A Revolutionary Healthcare Initiative
Aarogyasri In AP, A Revolutionary Healthcare Initiative
Ganguly must push for INDvPAK matches, insists former Pakistan skipper
Ganguly must push for INDvPAK matches, insists former Pakistan...
BJP will not repeal CAA despite opposition: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
BJP will not repeal CAA despite opposition: Union Home Minister...
AP Govt
AP Govt's Landmark Decision On RTC Merger


Top