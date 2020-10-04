Hyderabad: TRS leaders trade blows at party brawl

Hyderabad: Infighting in the TRS came to fore as the party leaders engaged in physical fight in front of Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali during a meeting on Sunday.



A meeting of party leaders of Goshamahal Assembly constituency was held here at Ruby Garden Function Hall to take up enrolment for the ensuing Council elections under Graduates constituencies. The issue started with TRS leader RV Mahender, who has been with the party from the agitation period, raised his voice for not being invited onto the dais. This led to arguments between two groups as the party activists hurled abuses on each other even as the Home Minister was trying to pacify the leaders.

The meeting was organised by the Goshamahal Assembly constituency incharge Prem Singh Rathore. RV Mahender was incharge of the constituency before Rathore joined TRS from BJP. As Mahender was not invited onto the stage, he objected to this. However, a seat was later arranged on the stage for Mahender by the party leaders.

The leaders again indulged in an argument and exchanged punches on each other after the Ministers had left. The leaders from two groups punched each others outside the venue of the meeting. Earlier, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav asked the party leaders to take up enrollment of Graduates in the constituency. He said that there are many graduates in the areas like Dhoolpet and Goshamahal and asked the leaders to focus on these areas.

"There are some leaders who are not serious in the party, they will be shown the door. Take up public issues and bring them to my notice, I will ensure the works are done," said Srinivas Yadav.

He said that the party should win the Goshamahal constituency during the next elections. He also wanted them to introspect why the party was not winning in the constituency.

Mahamood Ali asked the party leaders to take up enrollment and start from their house. He wanted the party leaders to explain to people the development activities of the government. "Our government is giving 24-hour power to the farmers, many welfare activities were also taken up. Tell these to the people, they will vote for the party," said Mahamood Ali.