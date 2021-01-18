Hyderabad : TRS MLAs asked to strive for win in MLC polls

Hyderabad : The ruling TRS leadership is focusing on the forthcoming MLC polls for Hyderabad-Mahabub Nagar-Rangareddy and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduate constituencies with notification likely to be issued in the first week of February as the terms of PallaRajeshwar Reddy of the TRS and BJP Ramachandra Rao will expire on March 29.

The election body is getting ready to announce new voters list in the two segmentswhich have around 5 lakhs of voters each. According to authentic information Warangal segment voter list is expected on January 18 and Hyderabad segment on January 22.

The TRS is serious on winning the Hyderabad segment as it failed to clinch it in the past in 2007, 2009 and 2015 polls. TRS Working President KT Rama Rao has held a meeting with key leaders in this regard. He directed them on pros and cons of the graduate polls.

In Warangal segment there is big competition as several persons are keen to contest including TJS Kodandaram, Inti Party Cheruku Sudhakar, TeenmarMallanna, Jayasarathi Reddy, Rani Rudrama, and Ramulu Naik. For Hyderabad segment those keen to contest are Mayor Rammohan, Nagender Goud, Srinivas, Shubhaprau Patel and Jagannath Reddy.

As the TRS to rope in PallaRajeshwar Reddy from Warangal segment, it makes serious efforts to retain it. Also, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is keen that the party should win the Hyderabad segment.

Taking his cue KTR has instructed MLAs to coordinate with local leaders and take development programs to people. As the TRS claims of one third graduates registered as voters at their behest, the BJP too made a similar claim.