Hyderabad: 'TRS will fight tooth and nail against selling of PSUs'

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday said that TRS would continue its relentless fight against Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for the protection of public sector enterprises.

The Planning Board VC speaking at a meeting held with the trade union leaders from several public sector companies including BSNL, LIC, BDL, HAL etc on Sunday said that the Modi government's policy was not to 'Make in India' but to sell India and added that they would go to people with the slogan of 'Save PSUs and Save India'.

He alleged that the Modi government was conspiring to privatise the public sector companies, which are the backbone of the country's economy. "The privatisation of PSUs would mean depriving the SCs, STs and BCs of reservations in jobs," he opined.

Stating that meeting was the beginning of the fight against the Centre's move of privatising PSUs, he said the sale of State-owned enterprises to private individuals would lead to job losses for SCs, STs and BCs.

"There are about 1.5 lakh people working in the Central public sector companies in Hyderabad alone. The defence institutions like Midhani, BDL and Ordnance Factory are also being sold. The private insurance companies want LIC to be sold because people do not trust them. Modi's motto is to sell banks and encourage private banks," he alleged.

MLC Banda Prakash Mudiraj said that in the last seven years, Modi government had sold 37 public sector companies. "The person who does not know about the finance is the finance minister of the country. How can she be useful to the country?" asked Banda Prakash.