Hyderabad: TRSKV to back general strike on March 28, 29

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Sunday said that the anti-worker and anti-employee policies of the Central government and also its attempts of privatisation of public sector units (PSUs) in the country would be exposed.

He said the TRSKV trade union would fully support the nationwide general strike to be organised by all trade unions on March 28 and 29 against privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Vinod Kumar was speaking at a preparatory conference at the Club House at the ministers' residence organised by all trade unions for the success of the general strike.

The former Karimnagar MP said the Centre was conspiring to privatise the for-profit Central PSUs. He demanded the government to immediately withdraw the privatisation proposal. He said the move to privatise the for-profit railways, banks, LIC and petroleum companies was not correct.

Kumar pointed out that in the insurance sector many private companies entered the market, but they could not compete with the LIC. Even in the petroleum sector many companies competed against the BPCL, HPCL, IOC, but they too could not succeed. "It has been a proven practice that only the public sector companies are working effectively", he stated.

The TRS leader called upon people to make the nationwide general strike led by trade unions successful. The conference was attended by TRSKV State president G Rambabu Yadav, PSU State convener of trade unions V Danakarna Chari, State co-ordinator L Roop Singh, leaders of various TUs Sampath Rao, Venkatesh, Riaz Ahmed, Bose, Yadava Reddy, Ram Raj, Ramamurthy, Soundarajan, Manaya, Raghava Rao, Bhaskar Reddy, Jeevan Kumar, Satyanarayana, Tirupathaya, Bapu Rao.