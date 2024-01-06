Hyderabad: TSCI fourth edition concludes

Hyderabad: The TSCI fourth edition of Assistive Technology Summit 4.0 (ATS 4.0), which featured TSIC Inclusion Talks, concluded on a grand note on Thursday.

While the fourth edition of the summit marked a significant achievement in advancing the dialogue on the role of innovation in inclusion, it also strengthened the efforts to create a sectoral ecosystem of various stakeholders from national institutions, non-profits, and the public sector.

The summit also marked the launch of 'Navinaut', an innovation by T Ravi Kiran identified through TSIC's Intinta Innovator programme. This device was presented to Uday, a visually impaired professional at Youth4Jobs, subtly showcasing the concrete impact of assistive technology on enhancing lives. T Ravi Kiran expressed satisfaction, noting that the product is entirely manufactured in Telangana at T-Works.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE and C, remarked, I am thrilled with the success of the fourth Assistive Technology Summit, driving essential conversations for the 1.3 billion individuals with disabilities. Our focus now is scaling innovations and deploying startups to enhance their well-being. The summit highlighted the collective support of the innovation ecosystem, emphasising our commitment to inclusivity. Dr Shanta Thoutam, CIO, expressed, "ATS 4.0 embodies our vision and insights into the pivotal role of innovation in shaping an inclusive society. It underlines the significance of technological advancements in improving the quality of life for individuals with special needs."