Hyderabad: TSCS issues urgent appeal for blood donations

Hyderabad: The members of the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) Hyderabad have issued an urgent appeal for blood donations amidst a critical shortage that has been exacerbated due to the election campaign.

According to members of TSCS, Thalassemia patients are reliant on regular blood transfusions to maintain their health and are facing unprecedented difficulties in accessing the vital resource due to the current circumstances surrounding the electoral process. TSCS usually upholds 600 to700 units of blood anytime, which includes all kinds of blood groups. And now during this electoral season, they only have 100 units of blood, in which few blood groups are not available at all.

Thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder, requires frequent blood transfusions for affected individuals to lead a normal life. However, the availability of blood for transfusions has been severely impacted by this electoral season. Hospitals and blood banks are experiencing a significant decline in blood donations, leading to an alarming scarcity that directly affects the lives of those with Thalassemia, stated a member.

TSCS has appealed to the public to come forward and donate blood to alleviate this pressing shortage. Every donation can potentially save multiple lives and provide the much-needed lifeline for Thalassemia patients who are currently struggling due to the scarcity of blood, he added.