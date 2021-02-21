Hyderabad: TSRTC bus conductor attempts suicide over delay in salaries

A TSRTC bus conductor attempted suicide alleging delay over payment of salaries and harassment from the higher officials. He doused himself with petrol and tried to immolate self. However, his attempt was foiled by the other employees of TSRTC.

The employees pacified the conductor and sent him to his home.

The bus conductor, Ashok, a native of Aliabad of Shamirpet is working as a bus conductor for the past 14 years at Medchal bus depot. He alleged that he was facing severe financial troubles due to the delay in the payment of salaries.

Earlier, the bus conductor staged a protest holding placards demanding the salary payment on time. "The minister has assured to pay the salaries by fifth of every month. However, we are not being paid on the time," he alleged.

He complained that he was facing harassment from depot manager, CI and TI-2 since he staged a protest on February 16.