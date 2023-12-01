  • Menu
Hyderabad: TSRTC MD Sajjanar casts his vote in Kondapur

Hyderabad: TSRTC MD Sajjanar casts his vote in Kondapur
Telangana senior IPS officer and TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar cast his vote along with his family members at the polling booth in Kondapur Chirec Public School.

After casting his vote, Sajjanar stated, “In a democratic system, the right to vote is like a diamond weapon. The right to vote shows that our future is in our hands”.

More Stories
