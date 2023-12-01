Live
- Daily Forex Rates December-01-2023
- Nagarkurnool: Historic day in Chenchu Pentas
- Hyderabad: Broadwings Academy trains pilots in city
- Bengaluru Bomb Threat Mail to Schools: Parents and Children Panic
- Ambati Rambabu denies accusations on Nagarjunasagar project, asks media not to spread false news
- Hyderabad: Ruling parties in AP, TS enacted NS drama on polling day says Kishan Reddy
- ‘Animal’ review: WILD ANIMAL
- Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy casts his vote in Kacheguda
- Hyderabad: Clash between AP, TS cops over Nagarjuna Sagar dam purview
- Rangareddy: Polling begins fast in Rajendra Nagar but fell harder at the end
Just In
Hyderabad: TSRTC MD Sajjanar casts his vote in Kondapur
Highlights
Telangana senior IPS officer and TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar cast his vote along with his family members at the polling booth in Kondapur Chirec Public School.
Hyderabad : Telangana senior IPS officer and TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar cast his vote along with his family members at the polling booth in Kondapur Chirec Public School.
After casting his vote, Sajjanar stated, “In a democratic system, the right to vote is like a diamond weapon. The right to vote shows that our future is in our hands”.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS