Hyderabad: TSSPDCL issues guidelines for Ganesh pandals

Hyderabad: In view of Vinayaka Chavithi festival commencing on Friday, the State Electricity department on Thursday issued guidelines to be followed at all Ganesh Pandals to avoid electrical fire accidents. The department also appealed to the pandal organizers to follow the guidelines.

Chief Electrical Inspector to the State government S Srinivas Rao and Chairman Managing Director (CMD) of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) G Raghuma Reddy reviewed the special arrangements being made for ensuring safety and reliable power supply at Ganesh Pandals during the festival to be held for 11 days from September 10.

The CMD said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure safety and uninterrupted power supply to pandals. He also appealed to the public and pandal organisers to follow safety precautions.

Safety precautions to be followed by Ganesh pandal organisers



♥ Never climb electricity poles for connections. Avail 'pucca' connections to pandals through the departmental staff only

♥ Supervision and maintenance of pandals' electrical work should be looked after by wireman permit holders only

♥ Use ISI mark standard service wire without any joints for connections in pandals.

♥ Adequate rating of earth leakage circuit breaker (ELCB) should be provided at the point of commencement of supply

♥ The incoming wires must be not less than 2.5 sq.mm or depend upon the load

♥ Use proper capacity MCB for protection / safety

♥ Each circuit should not be loaded more than 800 watts.

♥ Check-up-phase, neutral and earth wire must be of the same size in a single-phase circuit

♥ Always examine surroundings of the power line locations before doing any electrical work in and outside the pandals.

♥ Do not allow children to come close to power lines, poles and other hazardous electrical equipment

♥ If anyone in the pandal suffers shock, it is important to seek immediate medical attention and inform the department staff

♥ Do not touch snapped wires and in turn inform the department immediately through 1912/100 or to the local Fuse Call office