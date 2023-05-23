Hyderabad: TUJWF to host national meet to address key issues faced by Urdu Journalists

Hyderabad: The city is gearing up for a momentous occasion as the Telangana Urdu Working Journalists Federation (TUWJF) prepares to host a national conference on May 28.This event aims to address the pressing challenges encountered by Urdu journalists and explore the evolving landscape of Urdu journalism. With a focus on fostering growth and development within the field, the conference will delve into crucial issues faced by Urdu journalists across the country. These issues include the struggles encountered by Urdu writers, the need to adapt to contemporary demands of journalism, and other pertinent concerns.

The conference boasts an impressive lineup of esteemed experts and eminent personalities who will lend their expertise and insights to the discussions. Notable attendees include Justice B Sudarshan Reddy, a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Professor Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, and Professor Padmaja Shah, former Dean of Journalism at Osmania University.

TUWJF President M A Majid said that the conference aims to raise awareness among Urdu journalists about the contemporary demands of digital media. “It will shed light on the injustices experienced by Urdu journalists, such as the issuance of accreditation cards and representation in State and District Accreditation committees.

It will also tackle issues like the non-acceptance of health cards in hospitals and biases in the allocation of land and double-bedroom accommodations for Urdu journalists,” he said.

The TUWJF's first national conference represents a significant step forward in addressing the challenges faced by Urdu journalists and journalism as a whole. By bringing together experts, journalists, and political leaders, it also aims to pave the way for positive change and advancements in Urdu journalism across the country.