Hyderabad turns hub for engineering courses

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is emerging as the hub for engineering courses and is turning into the most preferred destination for Engineering, B Tech and IT courses outsmarting Chennai. The main reason is that it has become a major hub for the IT sector.

It is also attracting many students from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra who aspire to become computer engineers.

There has been a spurt in engineering colleges and deemed universities coming up in and around Hyderabad. So far so good, but this has also led to high commercialisation.

Parents complain that many engineering colleges in Hyderabad have been charging Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh per seat in the CSE (Computer Science Engineering) under the management quota. For a seat in IT (Information Technology) stream, candidates have to pay between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.

Some of the deemed universities are offering CSE courses with a package of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, they said.

According to private college managements like CBIT (Chaitanya Bharati Institute of Technology) and some other deemed universities like GITAM, they are being flooded with calls from the neighbouring States for seat enquiry in the management quota.

The demand for CSE and IT seats has almost doubled this academic year as the potential for jobs in the IT sector has grown manifold and Hyderabad has emerged as one of the biggest IT employers in the country.

"Telangana government's IT friendly policies and huge investment flow in the IT business in the city, greater chances of placement and better law and order scenario are some of the main reasons which are attracting the students to look towards Hyderabad," a senior official of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) told The Hans India.

"Earlier, parents used to send their children for engineering studies to Chennai but now the trend has reversed. Some of the Tamil Nadu-based deemed universities have also opened their study centres in Hyderabad.

Officials said that the availability of talented teaching staff and the state of the art computer lab facilities are attracting the students to pursue their studies in Hyderabad.