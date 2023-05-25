Live
Hyderabad: Two-and-a-half-year old girl dies after car runs over her in Hayatnagar
In a shocking incident, a two and half year girl reported dead after SUV vehicle run over her while she was sleeping in a parking lot in Wednesday evening at Hayatnagar in Hyderabad.
Going into the details, the girl named Lakshmi and her mother stays as the mother works as a maid. Meanwhile, when the girl fell asleep in the parking lot, the SUV vehicle run over her leaving her die on the spot. The family is said to be belonged to Gulberga.
The police after receiving the information reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital. They have registered a case against car driver and investigating it further.
