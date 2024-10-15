Live
- Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day 2024: Everything You Need to Know
- Rai fines construction firm for flouting anti-dust rules
- Low pressure shows its impact in Tirupati dist
- Durga Puja festivities wrapped up
- Odisha Police in touch with rape victim’s family
- Global Handwashing Day 2024: Importance, History, Theme, and Celebrations
- NHRC moved over Delhi rape case
- Bus catches fire after hitting bike, 2 die
- Vikas Foundation welcomes newborn baby girls
- Odisha govt forms task force to check distress migration
Just In
Hyderabad: Two arrested in murder case
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Jagadgirigutta police arrested two persons who had allegedly killed a 21-year-old man at Deenabandu colony.According to police, the...
Hyderabad: The Jagadgirigutta police arrested two persons who had allegedly killed a 21-year-old man at Deenabandu colony.
According to police, the arrested were Mohammed Khaleel and Katta Prasad, both residents of Jagadgirigutta, who had spotted the victim, Mohd Nadeem Pasha, on Friday night and started an argument with him over some previous conflict.
The local people from the colony intervened and managed to break up the conflict and pacify both of them. Nadeem left the spot and headed home.
At around 3 am, Khaleel and Prasad visited Deenabandu colony and, on spotting Nadeem again, attacked him with iron pipes that resulted in his death, said Balanagar ACP, G Hanumantha Rao.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS