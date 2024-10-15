Hyderabad: Two arrested in murder case

Hyderabad: The Jagadgirigutta police arrested two persons who had allegedly killed a 21-year-old man at Deenabandu colony.

According to police, the arrested were Mohammed Khaleel and Katta Prasad, both residents of Jagadgirigutta, who had spotted the victim, Mohd Nadeem Pasha, on Friday night and started an argument with him over some previous conflict.

The local people from the colony intervened and managed to break up the conflict and pacify both of them. Nadeem left the spot and headed home.

At around 3 am, Khaleel and Prasad visited Deenabandu colony and, on spotting Nadeem again, attacked him with iron pipes that resulted in his death, said Balanagar ACP, G Hanumantha Rao.