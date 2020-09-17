Hyderabad: Two drown in quarry pit in Shamshabad

Two men aged about 24 and 25 years died after they accidentally fell into a water-filled quarry pit here at Kothwalguda of Shamshabad on Thursday.

The two -- Mallesh (24) and Jayakrishna (25), a native of Shivarampalli of Rajendranagar are working as daily wagers. They visited the quarry for work and spent some time taking pictures of the water-filled quarry pit when they accidentally slipped into it.

The police were informed over the incident who rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The bodies are yet to be fished out.

Abandoned water-filled quarries often turn as death traps for many with the casualties getting reported on a regular basis. The place also seems to be popular among youngsters for pictures and videos with scenic backgrounds.

The quarry at Kothwalguda in Shamshabad had also claimed three lives including two siblings. The victims along with two others from Moti Nagar had gone to the quarry to take photographs with interesting backgrounds.