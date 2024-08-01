Hyderabad: Two engg students injured in car crash

Hyderabad: Two engineering students were injured in a car crash at the Jubilee Hills check post on Tuesday night. They were allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and lost control of their vehicle.

According to the police, the car, driven by Saketh Reddy, veered off the road, mounted the footpath, and collided with a pole before overturning. Both Saketh Reddy and his passenger sustained injuries and were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Residents alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and assisted in extricating the injured students from the wrecked vehicle. A breathalyser test conducted on Saketh Reddy revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 146 mg/dL, confirming that he was heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident, informed the police.