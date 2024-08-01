Live
- World Lung Cancer Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Theme
- BJP Government Criticized For Water Leakage In New Parliament Building Amid Heavy Rains In Delhi
- Mother pays with life for son’s misdeeds
- Sebi makes shareholding disclosure mandatory
- BREAKING : Supreme Court holds sub-classification of Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes Permissible ; Overrules EV Chinnaiah
- Core sectors’ growth falls to 4% in June
- Resource devolution to States higher by Rs 2.49 lakh cr: FM
- AAP asks Centre to enact law to regulate coaching centres
- Minister Narayana visits Mumbai to study development works
- Andhra Pradesh: Ten gates of Srisailam reservoir lifted amid rise in flood water
Just In
Hyderabad: Two engg students injured in car crash
Hyderabad: Two engineering students were injured in a car crash at the Jubilee Hills check post on Tuesday night. They were allegedly driving under...
Hyderabad: Two engineering students were injured in a car crash at the Jubilee Hills check post on Tuesday night. They were allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and lost control of their vehicle.
According to the police, the car, driven by Saketh Reddy, veered off the road, mounted the footpath, and collided with a pole before overturning. Both Saketh Reddy and his passenger sustained injuries and were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Residents alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and assisted in extricating the injured students from the wrecked vehicle. A breathalyser test conducted on Saketh Reddy revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 146 mg/dL, confirming that he was heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident, informed the police.