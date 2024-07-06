Hyderabad: Two junior doctors, a ganja peddler held

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), along with Sultan Bazar police, apprehended a ganja peddler and two junior doctors who were in possession of ganja. The police seized 10 sachets of ganja total, weighing 80 grams.

The arrested person was identified as Suresh Singh, alias Tinku Singh (38), a resident of Dhoolpet. He was previously involved in five cases in Dhoolpet, Mangalhat, and Tappachabutra police stations. Suresh was nabbed while he was trying to sell the contraband to the medical students at Koti. The consumers were junior doctors of Osmania Medical College, Dr K Manikandan, and Dr V Aravind. According to the police, Suresh, a habitual NDPS offender peddling ganja since 2016, was nabbed when he came to Koti to sell ganja to medical students. Both doctors tested positive for the ganja urine test. The police said nearly eight to ten medical students used to purchase ganja from the accused. For the last two years, Suresh has been purchasing ganja from Pankaj Singh of Jummerath Bazaar. So far, four medical students have been identified, and efforts are in progress to identify other medical students who have consumed drugs.