Hyderabad: Two MANUU films selected for international film festival

Hyderabad: The Instructional Media Centre (IMC) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has achieved one more global recognition, as its two short films "A tribute to Prof Yashpal" and 'Aristotle' have been selected for screening in the Nobel International Film Festival 2021. The theme of the festival is 'Content is King.

Both films, directed by Md Aamir Badr (producer, IMC), have been selected out of the 7,000 entries across the world. The films are part of MANUU Knowledge Series, started four years back with the aim to disseminate knowledge through audio-visual medium to the masses.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, congratulated Badr and team IMC for this international recognition and said this will add to the tremendous reputation of the centre and MANUU as well.

Rizwan Ahmad, director of the centre, also congratulated Badr and other team members for the achievement. He recalled that this is the fourth consecutive time when IMC productions have been recognised and selected at national and international film festivals.

"This is a huge recognition at global level which gives us motivation to work hard for the cause of knowledge and education. Our focus is to take the academic content of the centre to international level. The team has made exceptional efforts in supporting the endeavour," he said.