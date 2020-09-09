Hyderabad: Two Osmania hospital doctors reinfected with coronavirus after 50 days

Two post-graduate doctors of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad have been re-infected with the coronavirus 50 days after their first infection i.e, in July end.

The doctors who are suffering from mild symptoms are undergoing treatment at the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). According to the sources, one doctor is said to have been suffering from fever and a sore throat while the other has a high fever, fatigue and cold.

The health officials are examining how the re-infection occurred and the factors that may include residual viral load from the previous infection. Meanwhile, Dr KK Agarwal, a senior cardiologist said that the doctors might have low levels of the virus in their body due to early discharge, which could have resulted in re-infection.

Earlier, two cases of coronavirus re-infection emerged in the state among the health care workers which was confirmed by the health minister Eatala Rajender. The health minister also said that the re-infection would occur if there are no sufficient anti-bodies in the body to fight against the virus.

On Wednesday, the state reported 2,479 coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state reached 1,47,642 while the deaths touched 916.