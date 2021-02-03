Hyderabad: Two robbery cases cracked; two held

Kulsumpura: The Kulsumpura police on Tuesday, arrested two persons in two different cases of gold ornaments and idols stolen from temples.

S Siddesh, the first case accused believed that he would be blessed with a baby if he worshipped the brass idols of Lords Naga Devatha, Katta Maisamma and Lord Narasimha Swamy kept together.

The DCP of West Zone, AR Srinivas, noted, "The accused his wife couldn't conceive a child. So,couple visited several godmen. One of the godmen asked the couple to keep all the said idols together at their home and worship.

As the couple hailed from a poor background, they could not afford to purchase the idols, so they hatched a conspiracy to steal them from different temples in the city. However, the idols were recovered.Siddesh's wife is absconding."

"In the second case, E Ram Babucommitted theft of 3.07 tulas of gold and 5 tulas of silver ornaments from the idols at various temples to fulfill his lavish needs. The stolen ornaments worth Rs 2 lakhs were recovered from his possession.

He is a habitual offender and an alcoholic since childhood and was involved in 42 cases earlier," added the DCP.

Both the accused were arrested under sections 380 of IPC and were remanded to judicial custody.