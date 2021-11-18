Hyderabad: Uddamgadda Road Over Bridge works run into rough weather

Hyderabad: Though approved in 2017, the Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Uddamgadda railway halt is still in the process of deliberation between the officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Railways, and now it is learnt that the officials have planned to sit again on Monday to chalk out the strategies before grounding the works.

In order to resolve the issue of traffic jam on railway halt at Uddamgadda area under Mailardevpally village, the GHMC proposed an ROB in 2017, with an estimated cost of Rs 71 crore and including the same resolution in the financial year 2018-19.

The railway halt connects the National Highway-44 on the north with the Srisailam highway on the south. While connecting these highways, the road forms a Y-Junction at the point where the railway halt is located.

Despite helping the motorists change from one highway to the other, it is causing a great inconvenience to them in form of traffic congestion. With just a few minutes of halt at the railway gate, the vehicles get queued up making it difficult for the commuters to get out of it even after half an hour.

Though the GHMC and Railways have made all the arrangements to ground the ROB works soon at the railway halt, including a traffic advisory by the Cyberabad police recently, there seems to be no respite for commuters who are waiting to see an end to their suffering.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that to discuss the issues pertaining to joint projects between the State government and the Railways, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar will convene a meeting with the officials of departments concerned and South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday that might help a few projects pick up steam.

The officials of GHMC, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and South Central Railway (SCR) are set to discuss the issues and modalities to execute the joint project.

"The issue of the ROB works at Uddamgadda may come up for a discussion again during the by-monthly meeting on Monday. The outcome of the meeting will help us to ascertain the actual time and date of grounding ROB works," an official from the GHMC informed.