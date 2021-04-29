Hyderabad: Unidentified assailants fire at ATM staff in Kukatpally, 1 dies

A group of assailants opened fire at the ATM staff while they were refilling the ATM machine with money. The incident took place on Thursday noon at Kukatpally in the city.

Two people -- a security guard and one another were injured in the mishap and the former died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The security staff said that the fire was opened when the ATM staff was depositing money in the ATM machine. The police were alerted who rushed to the spot and registered a case. The CCTV footage is being examined to nab the assailants. An investigation is underway.