Hyderabad: Unidentified body of a man found in Chandrayangutta

Passersby found the body of an unidentified man found at an isolated place here at Chandrayangutta on Tuesday morning. They alerted the police who rushed to the spot and inspected the nearby areas to find any clues.



The police said that the man aged in his thirties with a well built body was found by the people passing by the area. They sent the body for post-mortem and took up the investigation. A case has been registered by the police.



It is learned the victim is said to have been attacked with the knife multiple times as they found several stab injuries on the body. The body is yet to be identified.

