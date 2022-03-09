Hyderabad: Union Bank sanctions over Rs 250 crore SHG loans to women

Hyderabad: The Union Bank of India Hyderabad zone has sanctioned Self-Help Group loans of more than Rs. 250 crore to women beneficiaries of all nine regions of the Telangana Zone, on the eve of International Women's Day, to empower them with financial support.

Besides, each branch of the bank has sanctioned/disbursed one loan to a woman beneficiary on this occasion. The bank conducted a workshop on 'Cyber security awareness', for the benefit of women customers, in coordination with the Centre for Development and Advanced Computing and the State police.

Field General Manager Kabir Bhattacharya appreciated the services rendered by women employees of the zone. Executive Director Manas Ranjan Biswal joined digitally and conveyed his wishes to all women customers and employees. He said the bank always extends support to uplift and empower women.