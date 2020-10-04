Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy asks TS, AP CMs to resolve water sharing rows

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy asked the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to sort out the differences on sharing of Krishna river waters between the two in the spirit of mutual cooperation.

He said on here on Saturday, both the Telugu chief ministers have been meeting each other for dinners. They should sit and discuss and the Centre would give its full support in peacefully sorting out the differences. Dismissing that the Centre is at fault, Kishan Reddy said, "the Centre is not at fault. The Centre did not interfere and accepted when Telangana and Maharashtra had reached an agreement through mutual understanding and cooperation."

He remained that earlier the Centre had convened the Apex Council meet. But, it was postponed because of the State not attending the same. The Centre is ready to mediate between the two States in sorting out the differences. The Centre wants both the States to develop and get their due share in the river waters. Earlier, Telangana had faced injustice in sharing of river waters during the Congress and TDP regimes.

Both the States should sort out their differences in a spirit of cooperation and understanding, for their development without causing discontent. The Centre is always there for extending its cooperation and mediate in the peaceful and amicably settle the outstanding disputes between the two states, he added.