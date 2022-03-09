Hyderabad: Upcoming Sewage Treatment Plants to treat more water in smaller areas

Hyderabad: The construction of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) taken up across the city has a good technology system as it can carry out five stages of wastewater treatment in a single chamber and can treat more water in a smaller area.

The new STPs are likely to be ready by October. The construction company which took up the project of constructing STPs said that the procedure being followed for constructing the STPs would cost less than the various biological treatment methods available in the country.

The project manager said that the SBR system treats wastewater better than other systems as it is a lightweight approach and would also reduce power consumption.

The works were inspected by the Managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) Dana Kishore and other officials on Wednesday.

The MD inquired with the project manager about the progress of construction works and directed to speed up the works.

The STP at Uppal Nallacheruvu is being constructed with a capacity of 86.50 Minimal Liquid Discharge (MLD) and another STP at Nagole will have a capacity of 320.00 MLD.