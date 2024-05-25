  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Urban farming training programme tomorrow

Hyderabad: Urban farming training programme tomorrow
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Horticulture department will organise an urban farming training programme on May 26 from 10 am to 1 pm, at the Telangana Horticulture...

Hyderabad: The Horticulture department will organise an urban farming training programme on May 26 from 10 am to 1 pm, at the Telangana Horticulture Training Institute.

According to officials, this programme is part of the ‘Mana Illu Mana Kuragayalu’ initiative. Its primary goal is to raise awareness about cultivating high-quality, pesticide-free vegetables on terrace gardens, besides rainwater harvesting. The registration fee is Rs 100. For further details, participants can contact 76740 72539 or 89777 14409.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X