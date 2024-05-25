Hyderabad: Urban farming training programme tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Horticulture department will organise an urban farming training programme on May 26 from 10 am to 1 pm, at the Telangana Horticulture Training Institute.

According to officials, this programme is part of the ‘Mana Illu Mana Kuragayalu’ initiative. Its primary goal is to raise awareness about cultivating high-quality, pesticide-free vegetables on terrace gardens, besides rainwater harvesting. The registration fee is Rs 100. For further details, participants can contact 76740 72539 or 89777 14409.