Hyderabad: Urdu mentioned in sign board at newly laid Shaikpet flyover

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation replaced the sign board at the newly constructed Shaikpet flyover incorporating Urdu, which was missing.

The Hans India had taken up the issue of many Urdu lovers in city expressing displeasure over lack of Urdu sign boards on the flyover prior to its inauguration, in a report ('Shaikpet flyover lacks Urdu sign board; language lovers seek one') on December 28. The report said that while the Shaikpet flyover lacks one Santosh Nagar flyover boasts of sign boards in English, Telugu and Urdu.

Consequent to the report officials of the civic body, who oversee the project, replaced the board, including Urdu. "After the report was published and the issue was raised by language lovers over lack of Urdu on sign boards, the GHMC officials were directed to mention Urdu. It was included on the sign board on Tuesday night," informed a GHMC officer.