Hyderabad: Urdu schools back in full strength

Rajendranagar: With the reopening of high schools in the city, the government-run Urdu Medium schools especially in Rajendranagar mandal are back in full strength for 9th and 10th standards. Meanwhile the primary and upper primary students who are taking online classes are waiting to don their bags. With this, the employment generation in schools is gaining momentum. It may be mentioned here that thousands of jobs were lost during the lockdown.



Teachers recall that the education sector was the worst affected including Urdu medium schools due to pandemic. But, now with situation improving and schools reopening there is hope for jobless teachers and vidya volunteers due to refilling of vacant posts in several Urdu medium schools.

There are a total of 11 Urdu medium schools being run under the government supervision in Rajendranagar and Narsingi Mandals. 10 out of them are located in and around Hassan Nagar under Rajendranagar Mandal while one is operational at Gandipet under Narsingi Mandal. Out of these 11 Urdu medium schools eight are running in their own buildings while the remaining three are operational in rented spaces.

In and around a the slums of Hassan Nagar all these nine Urdu medium schools are located including Mandal Parishad High School & Primary School NTR Nagar Mahmoodnagar, Hassan Nagar, Government Urdu Primary School Hassan Nagar-VI, Mandal Parishad Urdu Primary School Suleman Nagar – I, Mandal Parishad Primary School Suleman Nagar – 2, Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School, Jalal Baba Nagar, Sulemannagar, Mandal Parishad Primary School Attapur, Mandal Parishad Primary School Madina Masjid, Mandal Parishad Primary School Mahmood Nagar and Government Primary School Hassan Nagar-III.

Together these schools form a base of over one thousand students from class 1st to 10th standard. There are over 40 teachers in Primary, Upper Primary and High schools with several posts still vacant.

"Though the online classes are being run for primary and upper primary students of several schools under Rajendranagar, the students of class 9th and 10th are attending the only high school at NTR Nagar with sufficient strength. Social distancing norms are also well maintained in the school to ensure the safety of the students and the staff. Hopefully the situation will improve in the days to come that would bring back the schooling system back on track again," said Habeeb Abdul Rahman, President Telangana All Minorities Employees and Workers Association (T-All MEWA), Rangareddy District.