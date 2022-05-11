Hyderabad: V Hanumanth Rao to tour villages from May 22

Hyderabad: Responding to a call given by party MP Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao has decided to tour State villages and promote the 'Warangal declaration.'

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, VH said he would embark on the visit of villages from May 22 and continue till June 5. He would create awareness among people in villages.

He said he was writing to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on the issue. He hoped the other party leaders would also tour villages after seeing him. VH made it clear that the party would be among people even if it tastes defeat in elections.

Rao said he would tour four villages a day. Targeting the State government over the issue of installation of Ambedkar statue at Punjagutta circle, he alleged that the statue was "detained" at the Punjagutta police station for the last four years. He said no charge-sheet was filed so far.