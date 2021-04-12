Hyderabad: V Hanumantha Rao sits on hunger strike for reinstallation of Ambedkar statue

Hyderabad: Veteran Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday launched an indefinite hunger strike at his residence demanding the State government to reinstall Dr BR Ambedkar's statue at Punjagutta in Hyderabad.

Stating that he was ready to sacrifice his life, the Congress leader said that he had unveiled the Ambedkar's statue on April 12, 2019 at Punjagutta junction, but the government removed it on the pretext of having no official permission from the local civic body.

It was unfortunate that no leader from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi had raised the issue, he said, adding that he would continue his fast unto death until the statue was reinstalled.