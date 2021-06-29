Hyderabad: Vaccination drive for overseas job holders

Hyderabad: After the students going abroad for higher studies now the State government has decided to vaccinate the aspiring persons who are going abroad on job purpose.



Following which Public Health Department has set ten special vaccination centres across the State and issued the guidelines.

According to the State Health department eligible persons can walk into the designated Covid Vaccination Centres (GCVC) with the valid passport and valid work permit visa.

People who are ready to go abroad and are looking to get vaccinated have to register on the CoWin portal. The beneficiaries will be vaccinated with Covishield, and the second dose will be administered with a gap of 28 days.

Beneficiaries also need to upload the photograph of the work visa in the special category at the time of 2nd dose.

The DMHOs are requested to make necessary arrangements by designating one Day DMHO and a Supervisory cadre officer as in-charge of the vaccination centre to monitor the vaccination process.

The vaccination centres located at Adilabad PP Unit RIMS, Nizambad UPHC Vinayak Nagar, Karimnagar UPHC Buttarajaram colony, Warangal UPHC Laskar singaram, Khammam UPHC Venkateshwara nagar, Medak UPHC Medak, Mahabubnagar UPHC Ramaiahbowly, Nalgonda UPHCPanagal, Rangareddy UPHCSaroornagar, Hyderabad UPHC Taramaidhan.