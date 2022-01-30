Hyderabad: Vaccination only solution to combat all variants

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 virus is constantly metamorphosing and emerging as a new variant or a new mutation, which is causing a great deal of concern among the population. Though no one is sure about how long the novel coronavirus will stay amidst us, vaccination is the best available solution to tackle the problem, say doctors.

Recommending proper diet to recuperate, Dr Rohith Reddy, a Consultant Pulmonologist, said, "Foods that have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial/viral/fungal and immunity boosting properties must be consumed. Regular exercise with healthy diet will minimise the need for medications, supplements, and hospitalization. Intestines are one the largest organs in the body which host microbes for digestion and immunity, maintaining the gut flora with probiotics is equally important to tackle this problem,"

The State is recording over 3,000 new cases daily and more than 40,000 persons are said to be undergoing treatment or in isolation across the State. With the virus spreading fast and deep in the community, it is difficult to contain its proliferation.

The government and its healthcare machinery must focus on containing morbidity and mortality in the population. Hence it is important that people stay cautious in these challenging times, and not feel overburdened with agony even if they get infected by Delta or Omicron or any other variant, said the doctor.