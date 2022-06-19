Hyderabad: Vaktha grooms participants

Hyderabad: The participants who attended the 103 batch of Vaktha jointly organised by HMTV and Kaushalya School of Life Skills in Jubilee Hills on June 18 and 19 found the training worth attending to ensure complete transformation from commoner to an orator and described their training as an 'awesome' experience after attending a two-day training session.

A majority of those who took part in programme felt like transforming into a personality that can change the society. While expressing satisfaction at the end of the training, they termed this training as a life-time experience, which will transform them to become good public speakers. Some of them felt a complete change in their attitude and body language within two days of training and asserted to maintain poise obtained through tips.

The Director (training), Kapil Group, faculty of the training programme D Bal Reddy who gave tips on public speaking asked the participants to note down the tips and practice them regularly if they were seriously aiming to transform themselves into good orators. "People neglect to hone their skills, but there are occasions in their lives which compel them to speak out. Therefore, to face such situation, everyone should get themselves prepared, lest they face a failure," he said.

Later, Reddy also presented certificates along with a book written by himself to all the participants adding that this is the first batch to receive this book with all important content which can be useful for them. M E Azad, an expert on voice culture training explained the important techniques in voice culture, voice modulation and the need for maintaining good voice for a public speaker. He made the aspirants practice some of the important tips and showed how voice culture and modulation could make a person an effective public speaker.

While providing their feedback, the participants felt that this well-organised programme was astonishingly easy to grasp with suitable examples. B Nikhilesh, a participant said, "after this programme I am very much confident and I have overcome stage fear. I thank the organisers and hope this training continues where people can learn skill development."

Md Imam Pasha from Khammam, said the efforts put by the faculty was worthwhile. Each and every aspect was duly explained, besides making participants introspect about the real purpose of life and individual's contribution towards society. "I learned the alot in this speaking developmental programme which can be useful for lifelong."

Another participant, H Srinivas from Jagtial said he was able to shed his inhibitions and overcome stage fear and hoped of becoming a good orator.

The 104 batch of Vaktha will be held on July 9-10. For more information, interested persons may contact phone 77299-85177.