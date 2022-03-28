Hyderabad: Vedakumar Manikonda gets inducted into INTACH Governing Council for 3rd time

Hyderabad: Vedakumar Manikonda has been re-elected as the member of the Governing Council of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) for the third consecutive time with highest majority. A press release from the Deccan Heritage Academy Trust stated that his contributions to INTACH have been immense and his services towards the cause of protecting the heritage structures over the years and his advocacy on its behalf had inspired members of INTACH.

Understanding the need of protection of heritage structures for the sustainable development of the nation as a whole, he had made it his mission to impress upon policy makers and the public. A civil engineer by profession and a passionate heritage activist at heart, Vedakumar has been associated with INTACH for the last two decades and had served the member of INTACH Governing Council for two terms.