Hyderabad: Vehicle slapped with traffic challan for Rs 1.01 lakh

Hyderabad: Even as the city police have been strict with delayed payments on pending challans, a vehicle, Volkswagen Jetta, has traffic violations worth over Rs 1 lakh, with mostly dangerous driving offences. About 95 per cent of violations have been for over-speeding/dangerous driving. Some challans have been pending since May 2018.

The vehicle bearing number AP28CJ2688 belonging to one T Subba Reddy has 100 challans with a penalty amount of Rs 1.01 lakh. It was spotted at ORR on many occasions and in the traffic police limits of Shamshabad and Vanasthalipuram.

For every over-speeding/dangerous driving offence, a motorist is penalised Rs 1,035, including service charges. According to the traffic police, as per the rule motorists who have more than three challans are sent legal notices. In January, the police had caught a vehicle owner with more than Rs 1 lakh challan. Off late vehicle-owners have been turning up to pay a penal amount after the court warned of jail for those with over 10 pending challans, said a senior official.

When asked, Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) Anil Kumar told The Hans India that the department keeps calling the violators reminding them to pay the challans. The process is regularly taken up in the call centre. "Every day we call about 500 people who have more than five challans pending on their vehicles. We also take up regular searches at field level, as our personnel carry tabs to identify such repeated violators and collect the penal amount," said Kumar. He said the department also sends legal notices to those with high challans pending on their vehicles.