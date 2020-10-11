Hyderabad vet's father demands to stop screening of 'Disha Encounter'

Hyderabad: Hyderabad veterinarian Disha's father Sridhar Reddy staged a protest at director Ram Gopal Varma office to stop the screening of 'Disha Encounter'.

Several women organisations also joined the protest in support of Sridhar Reddy. Reddy appealed to the government to ban the movie and also filed a petition in a court in Shamshabad to stop the movie screening.

Sridhar Reddy said that his family has not come out of the shock of her daughter's killing and the comments on the movie trailer on YouTube are still hurting them. He also made a request in the petition to remove all the fake news related to the Disha's murder.

It may be recalled that Hyderabad veterinarian Disha was brutally raped and murdered by four people in November last year. The four people were killed in the encounter when they tried to flee after attacking the police during the reconstruction of the crime scene.