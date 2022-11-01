Hyderabad: Vigilance Awareness Week inaugurated at SCR HQ

Hyderabad: Persons with honesty, hard work and humility in life shall be role models to eradicate corruption in society and development of nation, stated L Narasimha Reddy, former Chief Justice, at the inaugural function of Vigilance Awareness Week-2022 organised at South Central Railway headquarter on Monday.

He stated that the only solution to overcome the menace of corruption is strong will-power. To be honest, one should be able to differentiate between need and greed. Inculcation of honesty and hard work would lead our country towards a corruption-free and developed. Every individual is basically honest by nature, but when exposed to wealth and resources, may become corrupt due to selfishness and greed.

He also stated that an individual should consciously put in efforts to eradicate corruption to build a new India. As part of the week, elocution and essay-writing completions were conducted not only in railway schools/colleges but also other educational institutions. They received enthusiastic participation of above 700 students. Prizes were distributed to winners at the function, said a senior SCR officer.