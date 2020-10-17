Hyderabad: Vinod Kumar says Separate pipelines for storm water, sewage need of hour

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Friday said that there is a need to have separate pipelines for storm water and sewage water in the city to avoid flood like situation in the city.



A Web Conference on 'Unprecedented Floods in the GHMC area' was held on Friday, which was attended by 78 participants. Speaking on the occasion Vinod Kumar explained the need and responsibilities of civic bodies to handle the inundation situation due to floods. Further, he explained the need of storm water and sewage water pipe lines separately.

Telangana State Water Resources Development Corporation Chairman V Prakash Rao suggested the government to appoint senior officers in GHMC to implement the Supreme Court Judgment to protect the tanks basins, to inject borewells at the foreshore of tanks so as to increase the groundwater levels to protect the tanks free from pollution. Anuradha Reddy explained the need of creating awareness is society for handling the floods.