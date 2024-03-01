Live
Hyderabad VIPs Named in Drug Case: Are Director & Actor on the Run?
Hyderabad police raided a hotel and found drugs. Director Krish and actor Lishi Ganesh are named as suspects, but both are missing. Krish denies involvement, and Lishi's sister claims she's missing. The investigation continues with missing CCTV footage and some individuals yet to be taken into custody.
The Hyderabad drug case has taken a new turn, with director Krish Jagarlamudi and actor Lishi Ganesh named in a police report following a raid at the Radisson Blu hotel in Gachibowli.
Krish, known for films like ‘Manikarnika’ and ‘Konda Polam,’ is reportedly absconding and hasn't responded to police requests for questioning or drug tests. Lishi Ganesh, an actor and social media influencer, is also missing, according to her sister, who filed a missing person report.
Adding to the complexity, reports suggest that crucial CCTV footage from the hotel is missing, with authorities claiming some cameras were malfunctioning. While Krish maintains his innocence, claiming he was only briefly at the hotel, police allege Lishi is deliberately avoiding questioning.
The case took root on Monday when the Hyderabad police acted on a tip and raided the Radisson Blu. Ten individuals, including Krish, Ganesh, and producer Kedar Selagamsetty, were named in the FIR. BJP leader Yoganand's son was among those taken into custody. Initial drug tests confirmed the presence of cocaine, but several accused haven't been remanded yet.
This incident isn't the first time Lishi Ganesh has been linked to drug activity. Both she and her sister were named in a similar case at the same hotel in 2022.
The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited. This development has sent shockwaves through the Telugu film industry, raising concerns about alleged drug use among celebrities.