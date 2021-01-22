Hyderabad: Vishwa Hindu Parishad demands legal action against MLA

Hyderabad: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday expressed strong objection to the statements of TRS MLA Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao on the people donating for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

In a statement on Friday, VHP official representative Ravinuthala Shashidhar found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and TRS executive president and Minister KT Rama Rao for not condemning the deplorable statements of their party MLA.

He demanded legal action against the MLA for making statements hurting the faith of Hindus as his statements amount to insulting the devotees who are participating in the construction of Sri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

He also demanded an apology by the MLA failing which people would teach him a lesson. Also, he reminded that the entire world expressed happiness when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the construction of a grand temple for Lord Ram.

Several State governments in the country have officially expressed happiness and extended greetings and people have taken note that the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments had observed silence. "Only Chief Ministers of the two Telugu states KCR and YS Jaganmohan Reddy had no heart to extend greetings," he said.