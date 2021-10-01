Hyderabad: Volunteers create nuisance at Miyapur Metro Station

Hyderabad: Nuisance was being created at Miyapur Metro station entrance by UNICEF volunteers. Miyapur Metro is one of the busiest Metro stations in Hyderabad Metro Rail service.

As the passengers get down in the evening they are cornered and badgered by UNICEF volunteers. These volunteers literally waylaid, pester, persuade and make unwary commuters sign up for donations.

Many a time it has been seen that these volunteers target vulnerable young women who simply can't say no, and succumb to the pressure tactics of aggressive and over-enthusiastic volunteers.

A regular Metro traveller, Dr Anil Ramesh said, 'Surprisingly all this was done in front of HMRL, the metro station service road was crowded by seven-seaters and autos, HMRL, GHMC and Hyderabad traffic police have not taken any action. It is free for all.'

'All concerned especially HMRL, GHMC, and Hyderabad traffic police should take action and make Miyapur Metro Station a peaceful area.' he added.