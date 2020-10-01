Hyderabad: Voters enrollment for graduates constituency to begin from today

Hyderabad: The enrollment of voters for the ensuing Legislative Council elections under graduates' constituency is starts from Thursday. As per the instructions of Election Commission of India, the eligible graduates should enrol their names in the electoral roll afresh to cast their vote. A person has to apply through Form-18 for enroliment in graduates' Constituency with the details including address, required educational qualifications for at least three years prior to the qualifying date of November 1, 2020 along with latest passport size photo duly filing up all columns for enrollment and enclosing a copy of the applicant's degree/diploma certificate/mark sheet or other requisite document, duly authenticated by the designated officer/gazetted officer/notary public.



The applicant can also apply online on the CEO's Website (www.ceotelangana.nic.in). Since, the graduates' electoral roll is being prepared afresh, the citizens are informed that mere reference to an entry in the existing electoral roll would not be taken for determining the eligibility of a person for enrolment in the electoral rolls. In other words, they have to apply afresh.

For facilitation and extending assistance to all eligible persons, all Revenue Divisional Officers/Tahsildars/deputy commissioners are appointed as AEROs, deputy Tahsildars/assistant Municipal Commissioners are appointed as designated officers covering nine districts to receive applications. The officials would not accept applications in bulk either submitted in person or by post. Applications in Form-18 will be received up to November 6. Draft electoral rolls would be published on December 1. Claims and objections would be received from December 1 to 3. Disposal of claims and objections would be done on or before December 12 and the final publication rolls would be on January 18.