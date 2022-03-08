Hyderabad: Waiting hall for long-distance travellers

Hyderabad: The TSRTC Greater Hyderabad zone has set up a waiting hall here for passengers traveling on the Garuda Plus and Rajdhani long-distance buses. A pleasant waiting hall, which has comfortable seating facilities, drinking water points and a few shops, has been set up for passengers traveling on the Garuda Plus and Rajdhani long-distance buses.

"These facilities are at Miyapur X Road, KPHB, SR Nagar, Telephone Bhavan points. The Garuda Plus buses and Rajdhani bus services depart from Dilsukhnagar, Kacheguda, LB Nagar (opposite D Mart)." "Long-distance travellers are requested to avail of the facilities provided by the RTC to ensure a comfortable and safe journey. The timing are 4 to 11 pm every day", said senior TSRTC officer.