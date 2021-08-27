Hyderabad: Wakf Board meets on land acquisition

Nampally: Telangana State Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem on Thursday conducted a review meeting here with officials of Revenue department, police and National Highways, on land acquisition at the Shamshabad Highway.

During meeting he said that once a property notified by Wakf is always Wakf it cannot be changed. Any masjid and graveyard will not be allowed for land acquisition. Saleem requested the National Highways authorities to make an alternate arrangement for road-widening projects.

Chandrakala RDO Rajendranagar, R Sanjay Kumar ACP Rajendranagar, V Bhaskar ACP Shamshabad, P Dharma Reddy EE National Highways, locals of Shamshabad and officers attended.