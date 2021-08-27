  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Wakf Board meets on land acquisition

Wakf Board meets on land acquisition
x

Wakf Board meets on land acquisition

Highlights

Telangana State Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem on Thursday conducted a review meeting here with officials of Revenue department, police and National Highways, on land acquisition at the Shamshabad Highway

Nampally: Telangana State Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem on Thursday conducted a review meeting here with officials of Revenue department, police and National Highways, on land acquisition at the Shamshabad Highway.

During meeting he said that once a property notified by Wakf is always Wakf it cannot be changed. Any masjid and graveyard will not be allowed for land acquisition. Saleem requested the National Highways authorities to make an alternate arrangement for road-widening projects.

Chandrakala RDO Rajendranagar, R Sanjay Kumar ACP Rajendranagar, V Bhaskar ACP Shamshabad, P Dharma Reddy EE National Highways, locals of Shamshabad and officers attended.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X