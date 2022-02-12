Hyderabad: Wakf Board slammed over silence on Supreme Court verdict

Hyderabad: Against the passive attitude of the Wakf Board for not defending the case of Dargah Hussain Shah Wali, a massive protest was held at Haj House, Nampally, on Friday demanding an immediate review petition in the Supreme Court. The protest was led by different organizations, including Syed Azeez Pasha, ex MP and president, All-India Tanzeem Insaf, Osman-al-Hajiri, president, Deccan Wakf Protection Society, ET Narasimha, secretary, city CPI, Mohammed Hamed Hussain Shuttari, president, All-India Sunni Ulema Board.

Pasha recalled the promise of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that the government would withdraw the claim over Dargah Hussain Shah Wali and it would be handed over to the Wakf Board. "Wakf Board has meekly submitted to the wishes of the government to surrender, thereby underplayed the case," he charged. Osman-al-Hajiri pointed out that withdrawal of the services of Md Ilyas, the then tahsildar at midnight indicated their evil ideas. He is yet to get proper posting. As tahsildar, he was seriously tackling the case in SC. "The withdrawal of Muntakhab from the file exposes their real intention of usurping the costly Wakf property. It is a matter of great concern that the AIMIM has not issued any statement on this important matter of Wakf," he said.

Narasimha said "converting the Wakf Board to a Commissionerate is the only solution for saving Wakf lands."

Hamed Shuttari expressed strong anguish that a Wakf land worth of Rs 1 lakh crore is going to be handed over to Lanco Hills, Emaar, and the government in spite of having all relevant documents." Md Afzal, advocate, Nizamuddin, TPCC spokesman, Rashid Khan, secretary, Osman Mohammed Khan, organising secretary, were among those present.