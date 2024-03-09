Hyderabad: Walkers urge govt for better upkeep of Public Gardens

Hyderabad: Members of the Public Garden Walker Association have once again started an awareness and Garjana campaign at the Public Gardens near the Telangana Legislative Assembly in Nampally to urge the authorities to take up regular maintenance works in the garden park.

The primary aim of the campaign is to raise awareness among the concerned officials about the daily hardships faced by 3,000 walkers due to inadequate amenities, such as the lack of dustbins, broken benches, rusted and damaged swings, and proper washrooms. Additionally, the campaign seeks to restore and beautify historical structures within the park, including the Health Museum, Telangana State Archaeology Museum, Jawahar Bal Bhawan, and others.

The walkers also highlighted a small pond on the premises and stated that there was a time when the shimmering water of the lake, the gentle trills of birds, and the verdant expanses used to uplift spirits. However, presently, the lake bed has dried up with green patches of algae, presenting a distressing sight. With no concrete action taken by the State government, they recently collected around 2,500 signatures from families who regularly visit the garden and submitted a representation letter to the Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, and are awaiting a response from his office.

Questioning the State government's approach, Mohammed Abid Ali, a social activist and regular morning walker, expressed his dismay, stating, “I fail to understand why the 150-year-old garden has been neglected when other parks and gardens in the city are being renovated. The public garden park, once a cherished recreational space for families and a sanctuary for nature enthusiasts, now presents a distressing sight. Debris litters the pathways, the greenery is unkempt, and essential amenities such as benches, fountains, and lighting fixtures are in a state of disrepair.

This neglect not only diminishes the park's aesthetic appeal but also poses safety hazards to visitors, walkers, and tourists.” “For several years, we have been persistently requesting the concerned officials to allocate funds for the renovation of the garden. Consequently, we have planned to organise an awareness and Garjana campaign to wake up the officials from their sleep. If, despite our efforts, the State government fails to take action, the walkers' associations have planned to collect donations and renovate the garden with their own funds,” he added.

“For the past 42 years, I have been visiting the garden for morning walks. Before the formation of Telangana, the garden was well-maintained. However, now you can only see unswept pathways, inadequate washrooms, and dogs roaming around, which is a major irritant. There is no separate washroom for women; there is only one pay-and-use bathroom near Jubilee Hall. There are hardly any facilities in the garden, and we cannot relax peacefully,” said Mohammed Sarwar, a daily walker.