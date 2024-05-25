Hyderabad: Wanted-Entomology wing, emergency team for SCB

Hyderabad: Locals of low-lying areas of Secunderabad Cantonment are in deep concern as monsoon is approaching and yet Secunderabad Cantonment Board authorities have not taken any measures to prevent water stagnation and the ensuing breeding of mosquitoes in nearby areas. They urged the Cantonment officials to come up with an entomology wing and an emergency redressal team for the same.

Locals pointed out that many monsoons have passed but the Secunderabad Cantonment Board does not have a separate entomology wing. Whereas the GHMC’s emergency team during every monsoon acts briskly to clear water stagnation and remove the uprooted trees, but in Cantonment, to solve the water-logged areas or any other monsoon-related issues takes at least 20 hours.

“With every rainy season, due to clogged open nalas, stagnant water and fallen trees we face a tough time, as we lack a centralised mechanism to pass on information to the concerned officials so that they may respond with the necessary equipment and solve our issue,” said T Satish Gupta, president of Vasavi Nagar, SCB.

“Fogging operations for mosquito control is an annual practice but in Cantonment limits, fogging never takes place. The main reason is that Cantonment does not have an entomology wing to carry out the fogging operations. Due to this issue, many waterborne diseases are reported every year. It would be better if SCB has a dedicated team for managing these problems,” said Venkat, another resident.

“It is a perennial problem we face every time it rains. The entire lanes are flooded with sewage water. Locals are facing difficulties but no officials have turned up to clean the waterlogged portions of roads.

Even last week, due to heavy downpour, we faced hardship and we don’t want any more difficulties this monsoon. It will be better if the entomology wing and emergency redressal team is set up by Cantonment officials,” said Faisal Khan, another resident.