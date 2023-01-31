Hyderabad: Wary citizens root for fire mock drills in apartments

Hyderabad: Following the fire accidents in the city, the citizens urged the officials to hold a fire mock drill and safety awareness in apartments, residential areas, commercial and other establishments in coordination with Residents Welfare Association (RWA), police, and fire officials. Inhabitants said they are unaware of fire and emergency instructions in case of any untoward incident. However, RWA blamed the fact that they are requesting the officials for a safety drill, however, there is a lack of response from the authorities.



Several fire incidents have occurred in recent times, which claimed loss of lives and property. Even after the devastating fire mishap in Deccan Mall, the authorities failed to address the inadequacies in infrastructure, and no efforts were made to create awareness among the citizenry to avoid these recurring fire accidents. Several buildings have not even applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department, which shows the fire prevention and safety requirements. With flaws aplenty and gross negligence of the higher officials, fire accidents became a frequent phenomenon in the city.

In the aftermath of fire accidents, the departments pass the buck to each other with no solution being offered to avert the fire accidents. Residents urged the officials to at least carry out the mock drills as a part of awareness, which they ignored for the last several years.

There are several apartments in the city that are 40 years old where safety audit, and inspections at regular intervals are not carried out in accordance with fire safety measures. In addition to this, there is a lack of training for officials, whenever an emergency situation arises. Fire alarm detection is not installed in several apartments, which may induce human casualties, whenever this situation occurs. According to the RWAs, a fire drill teaches the course of action to be taken in case of a fire. This involves evacuation, first aid, etc. "For the last few years, the safety drill has been stopped by the officials. Though the RWAs are asking the officials to hold a drill, they just ignored it," said Syed Khalid Shah Chisti Hussaini, General Secretary Residents Welfare Association.

In the past, at least once in two months, the mock drill was held in coordination with the police and fire department officials, but now it has been stopped. Also, RWA, in coordination with officials, used to give training among security/watchmen in case of a fire emergency. However, there is a serious lapse in fire safety measures by officials as the incidents are on rise.

The residents living in the apartments are unaware of safety precautions. People are unaware of what to do to stop fire and how to escape, etc. The exit paths and safe points to assemble when these incidents occur are not clearly informed. The safety mock drills must be mandated by officials in each circle. Fire safety and awareness sessions must be conducted among residents. Officials must acquaint them with safety measures to be followed in times of fire accident, says RWAs.

Moreover, it has been observed that over 95 per cent of high-rise societies lock their top floor or terrace for security reasons. However, they are the best and alternative routes for escape in case of a fire mishap. The best way is to escape to the terrace till rescued. But, the administration of most apartment buildings lock the terrace for security reasons, and this has to be stopped.

"At least, as per civic norms, the fire alarm must be set up in all buildings, apartments, and commercial complexes. Generally, the emergency system fire alarms sound, and the building is evacuated in case of emergency," said T Chandrashekar, another member of RWA. RWAs said that the officials must mandate all clearances for upcoming new constructions in residential areas. The permission from GHMC, forest, fire, and town planning departments must be mandated and concerned departments should inspect the construction site.